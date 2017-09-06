    Arsenal Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe Reveals Talks, Olivier Giroud Rumours

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 6: Kylian Mbappe is presented as new player of Paris Saint Germain by President of PSG Nasser Al Khelaifi at Parc des Princes on September 6, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe has admitted he considered joining Arsenal before making a loan switch to Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco.

    According to Tom Olver of Metro, the France international said Arsenal wanted to bring him to the Premier League, and Gunners manager Arsene Wenger discussed a potential transfer with him.

    Mbappe said:

    "Yes, I met with Arsene Wenger, who is a great coach. He has a great reputation here in France, he’s well-respected and knows how to develop young players.

    "This was a real option for me. But, of course, Paris Saint-Germain was the main option.

    "We weighed up the advantages and disadvantages of all the clubs but my family told me it had to be my decision and one I needed to make. It also had to be a long-term decision. So it was up to me and I decided to come here in order to develop."

    PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 6: Kylian Mbappe is presented as new player of Paris Saint Germain by President of PSG Nasser Al Khelaifi at Parc des Princes on September 6, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Per Olver, Mbappe also commented on his positive experiences on trial with Chelsea as an 11-year-old, giving him motivation to play at the top level years later.

    "It was a wonderful experience," said Mbappe. "Chelsea was the first great club, the first big club, that I went to visit. So it was a real discovery for me. I was coming from my grassroots, amateur club. It was a whole new world."

    The player could complete a £165 miliion transfer to PSG after his season-long loan in the French capital is completed, per Olver.

    In other Gunners news, Patrice Evra has said Olivier Giroud turned down the chance to join him at Marseille in order to stay at Arsenal.

    TOULOUSE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 03: Olivier Giroud of France looks on beofre the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between France and Luxembourg at Stadium on September 3, 2017 in Toulouse, France . (Photo by Romain Perrocheau/Getty Images)
    Romain Perrocheau/Getty Images

    Speaking to La Provence (h/t Metro's Olver), the former Manchester United and Juventus defender said the big striker almost moved to the south of France, with Everton and Lyon also vying for his services.

    Evra commented:

    "Olivier was contacted, it was his choice. You cannot force people to come to Marseille so I can not be disappointed, I do the best job in the world.

    "A player must not be concerned about the market, he must be irreproachable on the ground.

    "The rest belongs to the management. When I hear a player say 'we are going to sign this player,' I tell him to stop."

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Arsene Wenger manager of Arsenal and Olivier Giroud of Arsenal look on during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on October 4, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Juli
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Giroud continues to offer Wenger a strong option from the bench, relieving the pressure on new signing Alexandre Lacazette.

    The player recently admitted he knew of the interest of the Ligue 1 giants, per Olver.

    "I was flattered to have been courted by Marseille and Lyon," said Giroud. "Since I was a little boy I've been a fan of Marseille. They have a great project. They tried to convince me on the phone. I told Rudi Garcia that it was not my goal to return to France."

    Mbappe would have been a stellar signing for the Gunners, capturing the hottest young talent on the planet as they rebuild after a poor season.

    However, the experience and strike rate of Lacazette make him an able purchase, and the player is a predator in the No. 9 position.

    The biggest disappointment for Arsenal fans is the club did not add a world-class centre-back to their starting XI, and that failure could prove costly as the season progresses.

    Related

      Arsenal logo
      Arsenal

      Kolo Backs 'Fighter' Wenger

      Sky Sports
      via Sky Sports
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Bundesliga Spending at All-Time High

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      South Africa vs. Senegal to Be Replayed After Ref Is Banned

      FIFA.com
      via FIFA.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      United Withdraw Phil Jones Champions League Ban Appeal

      Charlotte Duncker
      via men