Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Gate Reportedly Falls Short of Record

The fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor did not break gate records for boxing, falling short of Mayweather's bout with Manny Pacquiao.

According to Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting, the Mayweather vs. McGregor contest generated $55,414,865.79 in ticket sales, compared to the $72,198,500 gate of Mayweather vs. Pacquiao.

Per Raimondi, UFC president Dana White had claimed gate receipts would equal $70 million, but it appears his estimation was inflated.

However, Showtime Sports executive Stephen Espinoza told The MMA Hour (h/t Raimondi) pay-per-view sales could match or surpass the 4.6 million mark set by Mayweather vs. Pacquiao.

Espinoza said:

"We are now sort of mid-4 million. If we see the kind of growth that we typically see, then we'll break the record. I don't want to assume we get the typical growth, because this is not a typical event. There are many different ways in which this event behaved differently. But we have a very good shot at breaking the record."



Mayweather was victorious as he stopped McGregor in Las Vegas, winning by technical knockout in the 10th round.