Real Madrid vs. Levante: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid continue their La Liga title defence as they welcome Levante to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday.

The champions are two points behind Barcelona in the early standings and will demand victory against their latest visitors.

Levante won the Segunda Division last term and are preparing themselves for life back in the Spanish top-fight.

Here is how you can watch the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 12 p.m. BST/ 7 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK only), beIN Sports (U.S. only)

Stream: Sky Go, beIN Sports CONNECT, fubo.tv

Preview

Los Blancos scooped La Liga along with the UEFA Champions League last season, setting expectations high for coach Zinedine Zidane's team.

Barca have seen the departure of Neymar, but Real's squad has remained largely intact as they once again hunt silverware.

Madrid began their campaign with an easy 3-0 win away to Deportivo La Coruna but then stumbled to a 2-2 draw against Valencia at the Bernabeu.

Levante have collected four points from their opening two games, including an impressive 1-0 win against Villarreal.

The form of Isco has been key for Real in recent months, and the Spain international is hoping for a new deal in the Spanish capital.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, the player's contract expires next summer, but Isco wishes to continue his career under Zidane.

"I have always thought about being a success at Madrid, even in the moments when I was getting less playing time," Isco said. "I knew I should not give in, and here I am today. I feel important at the moment and very comfortable, and hope to keep going like this for many years for both Madrid and Spain."

The 25-year-old featured 36 times in La Liga and the Champions League last term, scoring 11 goals, according to WhoScored.com, but his form is now at new heights.

Levante will be pleased to take their place at the top table of Spanish football again, but days out in Madrid will be occasions to enjoy, rather than season-defining moments.

Prediction

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

There will be no shocks at the Bernabeu on Saturday, and despite Valencia's recent draw against Real, the hosts will have too much in the locker for the La Liga new boys.

Isco's continued performance levels have football fans purring, and Zidane's faith in the player is now being repaid in full.

Gareth Bale's return to first-team duties after a long injury spell will give the hosts an extra dimension this term, and the Welshman opened his account for the season at Depor.

The Frogs stunned Villarreal to steal the points with an 88th-minute penalty from Jose Luis Morales, but there is little chance of a repeat against Madrid's strike force.

Predicted Score: Real win 4-0