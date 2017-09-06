'Boomer and Carton' Host Craig Carton Arrested on Investment Fraud Charges

Lars Niki/Getty Images

Craig Carton, co-host of Boomer and Carton on WFAN with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, was arrested on Wednesday on fraud-related charges.

Per Graham Rayman and Amara Grautski of the New York Daily News, Carton was arrested by FBI agents at his home in Manhattan.

Per Kristine Garcia of WPIX 11, Carton was one of the founders of a business selling "blocks of concert tickets they claimed they had access to," but it was later found out the promises were false.

Garcia noted that investors in Carton's business were "defrauded over $2 million."

"We are aware of the situation and are cooperating with authorities," a CBS Radio spokesperson told Garcia.

Carton has been co-hosting the Boomer and Carton Show with Esiason on New York's WFAN radio station since 2007.