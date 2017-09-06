    Martin Odegaard Announces Real Madrid Contract Extension Beyond 2018

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    Martin Odegaard of sc Heerenveen during the Dutch Eredivisie match between ADO Den Haag and sc Heerenveen at Kyocera stadium on August 26, 2017 in The Hague, The Netherlands(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
    VI-Images/Getty Images

    Martin Odegaard has confirmed he has agreed a new contract with Real Madrid beyond 2018.

    Speaking after his involvement for Norway's under-21 side in their 0-0 draw with Israel, the 18-year-old attacking midfielder said little about his contract other than that it had been extended, per VG Sporten (via Marca): "A little more than 2018, at least. I don't want to say much more at the moment."

    Odegaard's original contract, signed when he joined Real as a 16-year-old in 2015 after much interest from Europe's top clubs, was set to expire at the end of the 2017-18 season.

    The Norway international is on an 18-month loan spell with Eredivisie club Heerenveen, which began in January 2017, and he has made only a single senior league appearance for Real since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu from Norwegian side Stromsgodset. 

    OSLO, NORWAY - August 9: Martin Odegaard of Real Madrid, Christian Grindheim of Vaalerenga during Pre-season Friendly match between Vaalerenga and Real Madrid at Ullevaal Stadion on August 9, 2015 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Imag
    Trond Tandberg/Getty Images

    However, as noted by Marca, it would be little surprise if he does indeed extend his contract with Real given his obvious talent and the investment made in him by Los Blancos.

    Before signing for the La Liga giants Odegaard attracted interest from other huge clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, per the Associated Press (via MailOnline).

    He has yet to make good on his huge potential, but he is still only 18 and showed signs of form as he netted once and provided three assists in 16 league appearances for Heerenveen in the second half of last season, per WhoScored.com.

