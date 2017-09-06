Neymar Says Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu Is a 'Joke' on Instagram

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Neymar has hit back at Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu for his comments on the Brazilian's move to Paris Saint-Germain, describing him as a "joke."

The star responded to Brazilian outlet Esporte Interativo's post, which shared Bartomeu's comments:

According to Goal, Neymar's reply read: "This president is a joke."

Bartomeu had said: "We made the mistake of trusting Neymar and his father too much."

Per Sport's Ernest Folch and Albert Masnou, Bartomeu added: "I would have preferred them to tell us before 'we're going.' We would have looked for a replacement in a normal market. The way of doing it wasn't right."

Neymar's departure from Barcelona has hardly been amicable.

Eager to keep one of their top assets, the Catalan giants made life difficult for the Ligue 1 side. ESPN FC's Sam Marsden noted they would report PSG to UEFA for breaching financial fair play rules if they activated his €222 million release clause.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has also been critical of Neymar's move, per Rob Harris of the Associated Press:

After his move was completed, Neymar took aim at Barcelona's board amid a dispute over loyalty payments, per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol:

Soon after, Barca announced they were taking legal action against the 25-year-old, per Marsden:

It's understandable Bartomeu is critical of Neymar and his camp, as it would have put the club in a much stronger position to plan for his departure had they been made aware of his intentions earlier.

The issue of loyalty payments, just months after Neymar signed a five-year deal at the Camp Nou, has exacerbated the situation further.

Likewise, Bartomeu's mismanagement of Barcelona is deserving of some criticism, and he bears some responsibility for the club no longer being the dominant force they have been in recent years.

With the latest back and forth between Bartomeu and Neymar, it's evident the war of words is not yet over.