Neymar Says Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu Is a 'Joke' on Instagram

Neymar Says Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu Is a 'Joke' on InstagramSeptember 6, 2017
Neymar has hit back at Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu for his comments on the Brazilian's move to Paris Saint-Germain, describing him as a "joke."
The star responded to Brazilian outlet Esporte Interativo's post, which shared Bartomeu's comments:
According to Goal, Neymar's reply read: "This president is a joke."
Bartomeu had said: "We made the mistake of trusting Neymar and his father too much."
Per Sport's Ernest Folch and Albert Masnou, Bartomeu added: "I would have preferred them to tell us before 'we're going.' We would have looked for a replacement in a normal market. The way of doing it wasn't right."
Neymar's departure from Barcelona has hardly been amicable.
Eager to keep one of their top assets, the Catalan giants made life difficult for the Ligue 1 side. ESPN FC's Sam Marsden noted they would report PSG to UEFA for breaching financial fair play rules if they activated his €222 million release clause.
La Liga President Javier Tebas has also been critical of Neymar's move, per Rob Harris of the Associated Press:
Rob Harris @RobHarris
La Liga Pres Tebas: "Neymar has gone on the diving board & he has peed from the diving board. It can’t be we can’t accept this" @Soccerex2017-9-6 09:57:38
After his move was completed, Neymar took aim at Barcelona's board amid a dispute over loyalty payments, per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol:
Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh
Neymar criticising Barcelona board. Says fans deserve better. May have something to do with £23m loyalty bonus board are refusing to pay him2017-8-21 10:11:03
Soon after, Barca announced they were taking legal action against the 25-year-old, per Marsden:
Samuel Marsden @samuelmarsden
Re-reading statement it's actually part of renewal bonus + €8.5m in damages + 10 percent Barça are claiming.2017-8-22 14:50:33
It's understandable Bartomeu is critical of Neymar and his camp, as it would have put the club in a much stronger position to plan for his departure had they been made aware of his intentions earlier.
The issue of loyalty payments, just months after Neymar signed a five-year deal at the Camp Nou, has exacerbated the situation further.
Likewise, Bartomeu's mismanagement of Barcelona is deserving of some criticism, and he bears some responsibility for the club no longer being the dominant force they have been in recent years.
With the latest back and forth between Bartomeu and Neymar, it's evident the war of words is not yet over.