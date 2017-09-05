Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Raheem Sterling, Alexis Sanchez

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling will be soon be offloaded by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, a number of the Sky Blues' Premier League rivals reportedly believe.

According to Matt Law in the Telegraph, despite City insisting the English winger still remains part of Guardiola's plans, some top Premier League clubs believe Sterling will be sold, perhaps as early as January, if the Manchester outfit successfully land Alexis Sanchez.

Law added City plan to go back in for Sanchez following their pursuit of the Chilean in the recent summer transfer window, and Sterling's Etihad Stadium future could then come under threat.

Certainly the 22-year-old former Liverpool forward has already come under pressure in earning a starting role at City after Guardiola signed Bernardo Silva in the summer, another attacking midfielder to join the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva and Leroy Sane.

Per football writer Paul MacInnes, City can already deploy a remarkable attacking unit and have cover on the bench even without Sterling in the squad:

Should Sanchez, 28, move to the Etihad Stadium as well it would be almost impossible for all the front men to be accommodated.

Given Sterling was not a Guardiola purchase—he was signed for £49 million from Liverpool in 2015 during Manuel Pellegrini's tenure—and is not an indispensable part of the first-team squad, it would be likely he would be let go.

Law explained the most likely scenario would be Arsenal and Chelsea would battle for Sterling's signature, as City would not sell to Manchester United, he would not return to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur "could not afford his transfer fee or wages."