Red Sox Reportedly Caught Using Electronic Devices to Steal Yankees' Signs

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Major League Baseball has reportedly determined the Boston Red Sox used electronic devices to steal signs from the New York Yankees and other clubs over the past several weeks.

Citing sources on Tuesday, the New York Times' Michael S. Schmidt reported the Red Sox "executed a scheme to illicitly steal hand signals from opponents' catchers in games against the second-place Yankees and other teams."

Specifically, Schmidt reported MLB opened an investigation into Boston's illicit activity after Yankees general manager Brian Cashman submitted a video to the league office that purportedly "showed a member of the Red Sox training staff looking at his Apple Watch in the dugout and then relaying a message to players, who may have then been able to use the information to know the type of pitch that was going to be thrown when they were hitting."

The evidence submitted by the Yankees was then reviewed by league officials and the commissioner's office before it was presented to the Red Sox.

At that point, Schmidt reported the Red Sox "admitted that their trainers had received signals from video replay personnel and then relayed that information to some players—an operation that had been in place for at least several weeks."

Schmidt added the Red Sox filed a claim against the Yankees on Tuesday alleging they have used a camera from their broadcaster, the YES Network, to steal signs.

Red Sox officials reportedly interviewed by MLB said manager John Farrell and general manager Dave Dombrowski were not privy to the details of the scheme.

Rather, the video the Yankees provided to MLB shows Red Sox assistant athletic trainer Jon Jochim communicating with players after other members of the team sent electronic transmissions of the Yankees' pitching signs to his Apple Watch.

The Yankees were reportedly alerted to Boston's tactics during their series that spanned Aug. 18-20 at Fenway Park. Boston won two of three games during that stretch.

According to Schmidt, Commissioner Rob Manfred has yet to decide if and how he will discipline the Red Sox.

The Yankees, who took three out of four games from the Red Sox in the Bronx over the weekend, trail Boston by 2.5 games for first place in the American League East and own a three-game lead atop the AL wild-card standings.