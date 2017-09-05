J.J. Watt Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Tops $20 Million Goal

J.J. Watt Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Tops $20 Million GoalSeptember 5, 2017
J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief fund topped $20 million in donations Tuesday (h/t CNN Money's Ahiza Garcia) after the Houston Texans defensive end initially set a fundraising goal of $200,000.
JJ Watt @JJWatt
$20 MILLION! https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM https://t.co/JVQUlLKUsU2017-9-5 20:27:04
As of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, nearly 185,000 different donors had contributed money toward Watt's adjusted $20 million goal, which was set after the fundraiser reached the $18.5 million benchmark Sunday.
Sunday also saw Watt and a slew of volunteers load up trucks and donate items to those in need:
JJ Watt @JJWatt
This is what we'll be distributing today https://t.co/YVyOC4jRaj2017-9-3 13:15:24
JJ Watt @JJWatt
10 semi trucks. 4 locations. Countless incredible volunteers. Just the beginning. https://t.co/xmN40M4hFA2017-9-4 01:17:10
"I know people are trusting me with their money," Watt said, per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "I'm going to make sure I do this thing right. It's not a one-day, it's not a one-week, not a one-year project. I'm going to make sure I do this thing right because this is a long-term project. ...
"I can't say thank you enough to people around the world, people around America, people around Texas, showing their compassion, showing their true colors. When there's difficult times and times get tough, humans step up to help other humans."
Several other athletes have followed Watt's lead.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden pledged $1 million to Harvey relief, a donation that came on the heels of a $10 million contribution from former Rockets owner Leslie Alexander.