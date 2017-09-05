J.J. Watt Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Tops $20 Million Goal

Pool/Getty Images

J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief fund topped $20 million in donations Tuesday (h/t CNN Money's Ahiza Garcia) after the Houston Texans defensive end initially set a fundraising goal of $200,000.

As of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, nearly 185,000 different donors had contributed money toward Watt's adjusted $20 million goal, which was set after the fundraiser reached the $18.5 million benchmark Sunday.

Sunday also saw Watt and a slew of volunteers load up trucks and donate items to those in need:

"I know people are trusting me with their money," Watt said, per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "I'm going to make sure I do this thing right. It's not a one-day, it's not a one-week, not a one-year project. I'm going to make sure I do this thing right because this is a long-term project. ...