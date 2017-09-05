Eric Dickerson: Ezekiel Elliott Suspension Too Long Even If Allegations Are True

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson offered his support to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who's appealing a six-game suspension from the NFL stemming from an alleged domestic altercation.

Dickerson told TMZ Sports he believes the NFL shouldn't have waded into the situation and let the legal system handle the allegations. He also said a three-game suspension would be fair "if [Elliott] had anything to do with [the alleged confrontation]," adding he believes Elliott is innocent.

Prosecutors declined to pursue a criminal case against Elliott. Todd Jones, the NFL's special counsel for conduct, wrote in a statement, however, the league's investigation found "there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. [Tiffany] Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."

The Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. reported Kia Roberts, the NFL's director of investigations, was the only person to interview Thompson. According to Hill, Roberts recommended the league levy no suspension against Elliott.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported the NFL Players Association could potentially take Elliott's case to federal court should his appeal be unsuccessful. Robinson wrote Elliott's legal team would look to use "a potential procedural violation" as the reason behind another appeal.

Eric Gambrell, one of the NFL's legal representatives, already submitted legal filings attempting to prevent the NFLPA from seeking further recourse in federal court, according to USA Today's A.J. Perez.

Harold Henderson is overseeing Elliott's appeal, and the NFLPA announced Henderson plans to make his ruling by the end of the business day Tuesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.