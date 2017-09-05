Arsenal Transfer News: Han Kwang-Song Rumours, Shkodran Mustafi Latest

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal are monitoring Han Kwang-song of Cagliari after the teenage striker made an impressive start at loan club Perugia in Italy.

Tuttosport (h/t Metro) reported the Gunners are scouting the North Korea international, who scored a hat-track on his debut for the Serie B side. The teenager has been impressive after passing through I Rossoblu's academy, prompting the Premier League giants to watch the budding talent.

Per Tuttosport. Everton and Juventus are also interested in the 18-year-old forward and will follow his progress on loan.

Italian Football TV highlighted the No. 9's prolific start to the season:

Here is the striker in action:

In other Gunners news, Shkodran Mustafi had agreed with Arsenal he could depart this summer, but his exit fell through after manager Arsene Wenger failed to sign a replacement.

According to BBC journalist David Ornstein (h/t James Benson of the Daily Star), the £35 million defender wanted to leave north London after just 12 months, with the Gunners happy to sell the Germany international. Inter Milan were a potential purchasing club for the former Valencia player.

During a Q&A session session on Twitter, Ornstein said: "Shkodran Mustafi asked to leave, which suited Arsenal because it gave them the chance to replace a player they were disappointed with last season, except they failed to land a replacement."

Per Benson, Arsenal explored the possibility of signing former Manchester United player Jonny Evans, but West Bromwich Albion would not entertain a deal.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Mustafi arrived at Arsenal with a big reputation in La Liga, but he has not adapted to the rigours of the Premier League.

The defender appeared in 33 Premier League and UEFA Champions League games last season, according to WhoScored.com, as the Gunners dramatically failed in both competitions.

Wenger has made multiple errors while constructing his defence in recent years, and Mustafi's failure will just be a footnote on the list.

Arsenal are desperate to purchase a world-class centre-back for the first team, but the manager continues to get it wrong in the transfer market.

Evans would have been an excellent signing for the squad, but Gunners fans expect a higher-calibre player to arrive.