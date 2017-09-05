Chelsea Transfer News: Toby Alderweireld Rumours, Ray Wilkins Comments

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea and Manchester City are monitoring Toby Alderweireld's situation at Tottenham Hotspur after the player's representative said he could leave the club if not presented with a new deal.

Michael Butler of the Guardian quoted agent Stijn Francis issuing a stark warning to Spurs, hinting the player could seek a move if not rewarded by the north London side:

"If you only look at his figures, Toby is impressive and for his performances, he deserves either a better contract from Tottenham or a transfer. Even after his injury he recovered. Tottenham’s statistics fell sharply during his absence. For a transfer, you know that he can only leave Tottenham for seven or eight teams and almost all the other top clubs are interested in Toby. There are not a lot of central defenders of his kind so they are sought after. But those clubs also know that they have to negotiate with [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The Belgium international arrived in England at Southampton on loan from Atletico Madrid in 2014, but Spurs permanently signed him 12 months later after stellar performances in the Premier League.

Alderweireld has since become one of the best centre-backs in Europe, developing into a rock for club and country.

The 28-year-old featured in 30 Premier League games last term, winning on average 50 per cent of his duels, according to Squawka.

Per Butler, Alderweireld's deal with Spurs concludes in 2019, but manager Mauricio Pochettino can execute a further 12-month extension. This would also activate a £25 million release clause for the defender.



In other Blues news, former Chelsea coach Ray Wilkins has described the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United as the worst transfer business he has witnessed.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t Simon Rice of Metro), Wilkins severely criticised the decision to allow the defensive midfielder escape to Old Trafford.

"It’s the worst I’ve ever seen, if I can say.

"I cannot see that for the life of me.

"You’ve got a guy here who was so paramount to Chelsea along with [N’Golo] Kante in the middle of the pitch, winning the championship with Chelsea the year before and all of a sudden you’ve sold him to one of or the biggest rival we have.

"I say we because I am a Chelsea supporter so I’m speaking from the heart when I speak.

"I just could not see that for the life of me, why would we let Nemanja go there (to Manchester United)?

"He’s been outstanding for us and you’ve seen in the short period that he’s been there how he’s allowed Pogba to basically do what he wants."

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Matic's switch to Manchester surprised many, as Chelsea willingly sold a player who has helped them to two league championships.

The arrival of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco softened the blow of Matic's departure, but the France international is yet to prove himself in the environment of the Premier League.

Matic's sale could be interpreted as naivety from Chelsea, strengthening one of their direct rivals after suffering a difficult summer transfer window.

Bakayoko has the talent to develop into a world-class midfielder, but there could be a long transition period as he settles to the task.

It could be a difficult second campaign in England for Blues boss Antonio Conte as he attempts to retain his league crown.