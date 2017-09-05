Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Arda Turan

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly angry at Liverpool after they refused to sell him to Barcelona and plans to sit out their UEFA Champions League matches to avoid being ineligible for the Blaugrana in the second half of the season.

According to Sport's Joaquim Piera, the Brazilian's anger with his employers is "monumental," and he has "still not digested the club's attitude during the negotiations with Barcelona over a transfer."

Coutinho still wants to leave and is said to be open to a January move. With that in mind, he is planning on the "radical measure" of not playing in Europe to free him up for the latter stages of the Champions League with Barcelona.

The Reds held firm despite Barcelona's pursuit of the playmaker throughout the summer, which manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased with:

Indeed, he has, naturally, registered the 25-year-old in Liverpool's Champions League squad for the season.

Even without Coutinho, Liverpool should be aspiring to qualify from a group comprised of Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and NK Maribor, but he's one of their top stars and will enhance their chances of finishing top.

Skipping the group stage would be a hefty gamble on the player's part that could see him miss out on Champions League football for nothing, as Liverpool will be loath to let him leave in January.

What's more, refusing to play European games could open up a rift not only between himself and the club but also fans and team-mates. With Coutinho unable to move until January at the earliest, it's in his best interests not to sever his ties too early.

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol dismissed the notion he will refuse to play in the Champions League:

Indeed, even if he does feel strongly about being denied a move to Barcelona, it's highly unlikely he would opt out of those matches or be allowed to do so by his club.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Arda Turan has expressed his desire to stay at Barcelona throughout his contract after the club failed to move him on in the summer.

Per Metro's Simon Rice, the 30-year-old said: "I am happy in Barca. I have three years of contract and I am going to stay."



The Catalan giants were reportedly so eager to offload him that they were willing to let him leave for free.

Turan is perhaps yet to convince he is of Barcelona's quality, but he's a hardworking and versatile operator who can make for a useful squad player.

The Turkey international now has until January to prove his worth to the club if he does indeed want to stay.