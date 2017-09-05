Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid Agree on 2-Year Contract Extension

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has agreed a new two-year contract extension with the club, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

The La Liga side relayed the news on their Twitter account, with Simeone now contracted until 2020 with the capital club:

Simeone has been in charge of Atletico since 2011, and during that time he has built up a reputation as one of the outstanding managers in world football.

In 2013-14 he led Atletico to an unexpected title triumph. In the same year they reached the UEFA Champions League final, where they were beaten by rivals Real Madrid; Los Blancos bested them at the same stage in 2015-16.

Simeone has also steered Atletico to glory in the 2012 UEFA Europa League and the 2013 Copa del Rey.

As noted by football journalist Rik Sharma, doubts have emerged recently regarding Simeone's future at Atletico, with a series of different agreements signed, including the shortening of his previous deal:

Given how important a figure Simeone has become at Atletico, fears of his departure were natural. However, it appears he's committed to the cause for a while yet and will potentially go into a ninth year as Atletico boss should he see out his contract.

The club feels at an important point in their recent history too, and they will be grateful to have Simeone in the dugout as a result.

Not only have Atletico been prevented from making any additions to their squad during the summer window due to a transfer ban, they will also move into a new stadium—the Wanda Metropolitano—this season, having departed the comfort of the Vicente Calderon.

Simeone, a legend as a player and a manager for the football club, is the perfect figure to steer them through this time of transition. Per journalist David Cartlidge, those associated with the club will be relieved to see their boss sign on:

During his time as manager Simeone has made Atletico one of the most aggressive, organised and effective teams in European football.

These numbers from WhoScored.com sum up the type of impact he has had at the Calderon since his appointment:

Still, flair players have been able to flourish under his watch. Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann is one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet, while players like Radamel Falcao and Diego Costa have also been stars under Simeone.

Having established themselves as the third-best team in Spain, the challenge for Simeone will be finding a way of bridging the gap to Real Madrid and Barcelona, as the team did so effectively in 2013-14.

While Atletico don't have the funds to compete with those juggernauts in the transfer market, with Simeone committed you wouldn't rule out the prospect of them doing so once again.