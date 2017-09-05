Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Set for £30M Budget 'Boost' in 2018

David Rogers/Getty Images

Arsenal reportedly have "at least £30 million" in leftover transfer funds from the summer that will be used to "boost" their budget in 2018.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein gave a detailed rundown of the Gunners' summer business on Twitter:

Per the Daily Star's Jack Staplehurst, he said: "Towards the end of the window, Arsenal made it clear that there was no money remaining for anymore major signings. This was relayed to clubs and agents offering higher-end players to Arsenal and even journalists making regular enquiries."

Ornstein further explained Arsenal still had money left over, but not enough to sign a "top-class" player as well as meet their wage demands.

He continued:

"Bidding £92 million for [Thomas] Lemar when £55 million to £60 million was set to come in for [Alexis] Sanchez suggests they had at least £30 million, excluding wages, to play with.

"Apparently the leftover funds will be used to safeguard Arsenal going forward—in other words, boost the budget for the next two windows."

Arsenal did not sign a single player in August, but they did have a number of outgoing players:

The Gunners earlier brought in Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette, but while the pair have added further quality, the club yet again seem to have gone another window without addressing all the needs in their squad.

That is particularly worrisome given the club slipped out of the top four last season.

While it was the first time that has happened under manager Arsene Wenger's tenure, it should have prompted a much more emphatic response in the transfer market with the club seeking to not only secure a return to the UEFA Champions League but also battle their rivals for the Premier League title.

The leftover budget could come in handy as they pursue their targets again next year, though, with Bleacher Report's James McNicholas noting Monaco winger Lemar could cost even more:

Of course, having the funds is only useful if Arsenal are prepared to spend them.

Their bid for Lemar suggests they are, but tempting players of his calibre next summer might be even more difficult if the club have another poor season because of their lack of investment this year.