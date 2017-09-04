    Jaguars vs. Texans Will Be Played in Houston, Says Bill O'Brien

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    Dec 18, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; A general view of NRG Stadium prior to the game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    While Houston recovers from Hurricane Harvey, the Texans' Week 1 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will go on as scheduled.

    "Sunday's game, I can confirm to you, will be played here in Houston," head coach Bill O'Brien said, per Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle.

    O'Brien also said the game will not affect the resources being used to help those affected in the rest of the city.

    The hurricane and its aftermath brought a record amount of rainfall, which caused massive flooding throughout Houston and surrounding areas. The Texans moved their final preseason game from NRG Stadium to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, creating a road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

    However, the team will apparently return home for its season opener, which could have an emotional effect on the city, as Dianna Russini of ESPN explained:

    The Texans have also provided tangible help to the city over the past week and a half. Defensive end J.J. Watt created a relief fund that has topped $19 million in donations.

    He also helped distribute supplies to those in need:

    While Houston gets back on track, the NFL has another natural disaster to keep an eye on. According to Steven Wine of the Associated Press, the league is considering options for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at the Miami Dolphins with Hurricane Irma moving toward Florida.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ward: Broncos Were 'Unprofessional' with Cut

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: NFL Could Move Dolphins-Bucs Opener

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Glennon Named Bears' Starter Over Trubisky

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      NFL 1000: Ranking Top 100 Players of 2017

      Doug Farrar
      via Bleacher Report