NFL Reportedly Considering Moving Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Due to Hurricane Irma

Due to concerns with Hurricane Irma, the NFL is reportedly considering changing the date or location of the Week 1 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins.

According to Steven Wine of the Associated Press, the game that is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Miami could be moved up to Thursday or Friday instead.

Hurricane Irma is set to hit several Caribbean Islands this week with CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar expecting it to hit landfall of the United States a week from Monday. The current track is for Florida, although it could also affect much of the East coast.

The National Hurricane Center provided the latest path projections Monday:

The natural disaster could be especially damaging with so much effort already being used to help Houston and its surrounding areas following Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston Texans moved their scheduled home preseason game to Arlington and became the visiting team against the Dallas Cowboys, although it could be more difficult to change a regular-season game like that of the Dolphins and Buccaneers.

Although both teams have a scheduled bye in Week 11 in the middle of November, the NFL would apparently prefer not to make that switch unless it is necessary.