Jacob Eason out vs. Notre Dame with Knee Injury, Considered Week-to-Week

Michael Chang/Getty Images

A knee injury will keep Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason out for Saturday's game against Notre Dame.

According to Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated, head coach Kirby Smart said the sophomore will be considered week-to-week as he tries to recover from what was originally called a knee sprain, per Dean Legge of Scout.com.

Smart later explained that it was a sprained ligament in his knee, although it won't require surgery, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com.

"He'll be back from it. He'll be back this year," the coach said.

Freshman Jake Fromm will get the start at quarterback against the Fighting Irish.

Eason was the team's incumbent starter after throwing for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, although he only lasted until the third series before he was forced out of Saturday's game against Appalachian State.

He was 1-of-3 for four yards while leading two three-and-out drives.

Fromm was much more successful when he took over, finishing 10-of-15 for 143 yards and a touchdown while helping the Bulldogs earn a 35-10 win. With Brice Ramsey coming in and throwing two interceptions on his only two passes, it's clear who the team's best option is going forward.

The true freshman was a 5-star prospect and considered the No. 2 pro-style passer in the 2017 class, per Scout.com.

While he wasn't able to win the starting job from Eason, Smart was impressed with what he has seen since the Georgia native arrived on campus.

"He's very serious, very professional about his work," the coach said of Fromm, per Seth Emerson of Dawg Nation. "He's a great leader in the locker room. A lot of the guys on the team respect him. He's got good arm strength, is a good decision-maker. But what he's got is he's got a little leadership to him."

Although losing your starting quarterback is never ideal, the Bulldogs appear to be in good shape with Fromm.