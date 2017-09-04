    Ra'Shede Hageman Released by Falcons After Domestic Violence Arrest

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 11: Ra'Shede Hageman #77 of the Atlanta Falcons walks onto the field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 11, 2016 during their game agaist the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
    Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday they have released Ra'Shede Hageman, who was charged with three misdemeanors for domestic violence in March 2016.

    "The Atlanta Falcons today terminated the contract of Ra'Shede Hageman, who was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Sept. 2," the team said in a statement. "The organizational decision to move forward without Hageman was made by the Falcons after a thorough investigative process by local authorities."

    Hageman appeared in 12 games last season, starting four along the defensive line.

    He finished the year with 18 tackles and two sacks, bringing his career total to four sacks.

    Although he appeared likely to once again have a significant role on the Falcons defense, he was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List on Saturday and was suspended indefinitely under the personal conduct policy, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    Hageman entered the league with a lot of promise as the No. 37 overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Minnesota. He made a significant impact in 2015, making 11 starts while playing all 16 games, but he was a healthy scratch at times and struggled when on the field.

    Grady Jarrett has since taken over his role at defensive tackle, with former Kansas City Chiefs star Dontari Poe also joining the team in the offseason. These two will remain the top options with Hageman gone, with Jack Crawford also potentially playing some snaps in the interior.

    Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Hageman could have trouble finding a new team with the league's suspension still looming.

