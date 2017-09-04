    Cam Newton 'Ready' to Play 49ers Week 1 After Shoulder Injury, Ron Rivera Says

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 31: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers watches on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said quarterback Cam Newton will be ready for their Week 1 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers

    "I think he's ready," Rivera told reporters Sunday. "You wish he'd had a few more snaps and played a little bit earlier in the preseason so we'd have more to go on. But what we saw, we liked. We liked how everything seems to be meshing together as an offense. We'll see how it goes as we continue to work this week."

    Newton, 28, underwent offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder. He threw just two preseason passes but has been working with the first-team offense throughout training camp.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bills Sign QB Webb with Tyrod (Concussion) Still Recovering

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      5 Names Who Will Spend Season in the Spotlight

      Mike Tanier
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Trade for Help in the Secondary

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Ranking NFL's Backup Quarterback Situations

      Nate Davis
      via USA TODAY