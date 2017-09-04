Cam Newton 'Ready' to Play 49ers Week 1 After Shoulder Injury, Ron Rivera Says

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said quarterback Cam Newton will be ready for their Week 1 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

"I think he's ready," Rivera told reporters Sunday. "You wish he'd had a few more snaps and played a little bit earlier in the preseason so we'd have more to go on. But what we saw, we liked. We liked how everything seems to be meshing together as an offense. We'll see how it goes as we continue to work this week."

Newton, 28, underwent offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder. He threw just two preseason passes but has been working with the first-team offense throughout training camp.

