Texas A&M Regent Rips Kevin Sumlin on Social Media After Collapse vs. UCLA

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Tony Buzbee, an attorney and member of the Texas A&M board of regents, called for Kevin Sumlin's firing late Sunday after the Aggies' 45-44 loss to UCLA.

"Tonight I am very disappointed and I have to say this," the post read in part. "Kevin Sumlin was out-coached tonight, which isn't new. He recruits well, but can't coach the big games, or the close games. Our players were better tonight. Our players were more talented tonight. But our coaches were dominated on national TV, yet again. I'm only one vote on the Board of Regents but when the time comes my vote will be that Kevin Sumlin needs to GO. In my view he should go now. We owe it to our school and our players. We can do better."

Texas A&M led 44-10 with 17 minutes remaining in its season-opening game with UCLA, only to allow the Bruins to score 35 unanswered points for a historic victory. It's the largest comeback in an FBS game since 2006 and the biggest in UCLA history.

"It's like (I said) before the season, we're not going to make excuses. We didn't get it done as coaches," Sumlin told reporters after the game. "There's different personnel and different people playing. We got a young team, and we have to put them in position to make plays, and we did in the first half because of our pass rush and defensive ability to stop the run."

Sumlin, 53, is 44-22 at Texas A&M. The Aggies went 11-2 in his first season but have had at least four losses in each of the last four years, including three straight 8-5 campaigns. Sumlin's teams have historically started off well in nonconference play before falling apart down the stretch. Sunday was the first time Sumlin had ever lost a regular-season nonconference game at Texas A&M.

The Aggies signed Sumlin to a six-year contract that runs through 2019 in 2013, which came after he'd finished in the Top 25 in his first two seasons. Texas A&M has finished unranked each of the last three years, leading to Sumlin entering 2017 on the hot seat.

The combination of a collapse and an angry regent isn't going to do anything to help his job security.