Tottenham Transfer News: Toby Alderweireld Latest, Eric Dier on Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The agent for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld has called on the club to offer his client improved terms or face the prospect of him leaving.

Alderweireld has until 2019 left to run on his current deal, though there have been few signs of progress over an extension. Speaking to The Sun (h/t Sky Sports), his adviser Stijn Francis said there are plenty of clubs who would be delighted to take the player off Tottenham.

"When you look at Toby's statistics, they are impressive," he said. "Either he deserves an appropriate contract, or else he should be given a transfer. Seven or eight big European clubs are interested in signing him. There are not many central defenders around who can play like he can."

As noted by Sky Sports, there is a clause in Alderweireld's contract that will allow Spurs to extend his deal by an extra year. If they were to do so, a different clause would come into effect that'd allow the Belgian to depart for £25 million.

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Tottenham are said to be hoping to get rid of that trigger amount, which is understandable as he's one of the best defenders in the division.

Journalist David Preece recently commented on his outstanding distribution skills:

Additionally, Alderweireld has razor-sharp defensive instincts. His positioning is astute, he makes smart decisions and when it comes to one-on-one situations, attackers rarely get the better of him.

Given just how important he is to the Tottenham cause. Alderweireld deserves to be one of the club's top earners. His agent evidently believes so, and the longer Spurs leave this problem unaddressed, the more speculation will continue to emerge about the position of their star centre-back.

Eric Dier Comments on Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham's Eric Dier has revealed he didn't let links to Manchester United bother him throughout the summer transfer window.

According to David Hynter and Jamie Jackson of The Guardian, the Red Devils were considering a move for the England international before eventually adding Nemanja Matic to their squad from Chelsea.

When asked about the speculation, the 23-year-old made it clear it had little impact on him. "I think it's best if footballers worry about playing football," he said, per Stuart Ballard of the Daily Express. "I take the philosophy that if I worry about the football everything else will take care of itself."

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the versatile star was keen to make the move:

Dier has earned a reputation as one of the most dependable players in Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Typically he's been used in central midfield, but he's also excelled in the centre of defence, at right-back and as part of a three-man back line. Factor in his attitude, work rate and aggression, he's a player who epitomises what this Tottenham team is all about.

Whether Dier wanted the move or not, it would have been a massive surprise to see Tottenham accept any offer for him.