    Jeremy McNichols Reportedly Will Sign Contract with 49ers After Bucs Release

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2017

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 17: Jeremy McNichols #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for yardage during a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on August 17, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
    Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

    Rookie running back Jeremy McNichols will get a second chance after signing with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

    McNichols was a 2017 fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but struggled during the preseason and was waived during the final round of cuts. He went unclaimed on waivers before signing with the 49ers Sunday.

    The 5'9", 214-pound running back turned plenty of heads in college thanks to two highly productive years at Boise State. In the last two seasons, he had 3,980 yards from scrimmage and 53 touchdowns, showing the potential to be an every-down player at the next level.

    Unfortunately, the preseason didn't go as planned as he finished with just 79 rushing yards and 24 carries, also making several mistakes in pass-blocking.

    "This was a really humbling experience coming in, to be honest," McNichols said after his final preseason game, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. "I really had to dig deep to find who I really am and who I really want to be as a football player."

    Although the fact he went unclaimed on waivers also wasn't a great sign, he could have an opportunity to work his way up the depth chart in San Francisco.

    The 49ers have an established running back in Carlos Hyde, but projected backup Joe Williams was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. After the team cut veteran Tim Hightower this week, there are few roadblocks preventing McNichols from making an impact in his new location.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Bills Cut RB Williams in Surprise Move

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Will Joe Williams Be a Big Part of the 49ers Future?

      Niners Nation
      via Niners Nation
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Redskins Talk Cravens Out of Retiring

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      AP Wants to Stick It to Vikes in Opener

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com