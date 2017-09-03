Luka Modric Says FIFA 'Don't Care About Players' with Scheduling

STRINGER/Getty Images

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric says FIFA showed "they don't care about players" after his side's 1-0 win over Kosovo that was suspended due to poor weather and completed the next day, per Matthew Scott at Goal.

Modric's side won the game 1-0, but it took place over two days, with the initial fixture called off after just 22 minutes on Saturday due to an "unplayable" pitch, per the report.

The two sides then completed the match at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, and Modric's team must now play again, as they face Turkey in FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

FIFA confirmed the match had been abandoned due to the poor weather and would be rescheduled for the following day, via their official World Cup qualifying Twitter account:

B/R Football also showed exactly what the conditions had been like at the Maksimir Stadium:

The two sides then played out the rest of the game, with Modric setting up Domagoj Vida for the only goal of the game. The result leaves Croatia top of Group I, two points clear of Ukraine in second place.

However, despite the victory, Modric was clearly unhappy after the match and explained his anger at the events, per Scott:

"Last night we got information the match will not be played. Of course, you go to bed a little later and then in the morning, they woke us all up like they would in the army!

"Of course, we didn't have good preparation for the match.

"FIFA showed they don't care about the players, the only thing that mattered to them was the match to be played.

"On Saturday, it was hard to play at that pitch but no one seemed to care. If they did care, they would have postponed the Turkey-Croatia game to Wednesday."

Croatia now face Turkey on Tuesday for a game where the hosts will have the advantage of an extra day's rest over their opponents due to the events in Zagreb.

Turkey are fourth in the group, five points behind the leaders, and drew 1-1 with Croatia in the reverse fixture in Zagreb last September.