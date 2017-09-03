Denzel Perryman to Be Placed on IR with Ankle Injury, Expected to Return

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco confirmed starting linebacker Denzel Perryman will start the 2017 regular season on injured reserve but that the team expects him to return later in the year.

"He just had surgery last week so it's slow right now," Telesco said in a video on the team's official website (via ESPN.com). "But the plan with him is that he'd come back at some point during the year."



Since the Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft, Perryman has yet to play a full season. He missed two games as a rookie and then was absent in four games in 2016.

Despite only making 12 appearances, Perryman was still second on the team in tackles, finishing the year with 56 total tackles. He also registered two sacks and an interception.

Perryman's trip to injured reserve doesn't come as a major surprise. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Aug. 15 the third-year linebacker was set to undergo ankle surgery and would likely miss six to eight weeks.

By going on IR, Perryman will be eligible to return to the field after eight weeks. The Chargers' bye comes after the eighth week of the regular season, so the team's Nov. 12 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the earliest he can debut this year.