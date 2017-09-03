Tottenham Transfer News: Toby Alderweireld Advisor Weighs in on Exit Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

An advisor close to Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld has shed light on the defender's lack of contract talks with the club, fuelling transfer rumours in the process.

The Sunday Times (h/t Metro's Louis Sealey) previously reported several Premier League clubs were interested in Alderweireld, with Chelsea and Manchester City both keeping an eye on the defender.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Alderweireld spoke of the lack of clarity surrounding his future last month, and his advisor Stijn Francis has now said there are "seven or eight" major clubs interested and a transfer could happen if Spurs don't offer a big contract. Per The Sun's Steve Goodman, he said:

"When you look at Toby's statistics, they are impressive. Either he deserves an appropriate contract, or else he should be given a transfer.

"Seven or eight big European clubs are interested in signing him.

"There are not many central defenders around who can play like he can.

"But these clubs will have to negotiate with Tottenham's chairman, Daniel Levy.”

Per the report, the 28-year-old's current deal runs until 2020. Rumours previously suggested it contains a buy-out clause of less than £25 million, but Spurs denied those reports, per ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alderweireld has talked about the lack of negotiations several times during the summer, and it's odd to see Spurs apparently have yet to take note.

The Belgium international has been among the Premier League's best centre-backs since he joined Southampton on loan in 2014. He moved to Spurs from Atletico Madrid a year later and has formed a powerful pairing with compatriot Jan Vertonghen the last few seasons.

While he's an excellent defender and good aerial threat, he also stands out as a fantastic distributor, as evidenced by this statistic from Squawka Football:

Tottenham will not want to lose the former Ajax man, but with plenty of time left on his deal, the club likely feels confident that won't happen for now. If there is no clause, chairman Daniel Levy―known for his negotiating skils―can hold out for a huge fee, as he has in the past.

Alderweireld is a crucial player for the club, however―keeping him happy is just about as important as actually keeping him in north London. It may be wise to open contract negotiations before long, avoiding any transfer drama altogether.