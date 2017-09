David J. Becker/Getty Images

Fact: Caylin Newton, Cam's little brother, combined for three touchdowns in Howard's 43-40 upset over UNLV on Saturday. Howard was a 45-point underdog at UNLV. It's the largest upset against the spread in college football history.

