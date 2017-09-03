J.J. Watt Tweets Photo of Supplies from Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted pictures of a warehouse filled with supplies that are set to be given to Hurricane Harvey victims Sunday:

Watt, 28, has helped raise more than $17 million for relief efforts in Houston and surrounding areas. Hurricane Harvey unleashed record-setting amounts of rain in much of Southeast Texas, leaving at least 45 people dead and thousands displaced or homeless.

"My first phase is what I'm doing is this weekend; my teammates and I have semitrucks rolling in from out of town that we filled up," Watt told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday. "We have about nine semitrucks that are going to come to town. And we have those all filled with stocks, supplies, water, food, clothing, everything. So, we're going to give that out this weekend."

Watt said he's talked to people who were involved in Hurricane Katrina relief efforts in New Orleans in 2005.

"I talked to some of the companies that helped out over there just to kind of get a glimpse of what went wrong, what went right and how do you think we can do it best this time," Watt said. "And I've gotten some really good information, and the best thing that people have told me so far is take your time to make sure you do it right."