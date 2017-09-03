Manchester United Transfer News: Riyad Mahrez Rumours, Andreas Pereira Latest

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez was reportedly given permission to leave the Algeria squad on the final day of the transfer window as he was hopeful of pushing through a move to Manchester United.

According to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star Sunday, "Mahrez's representatives were trying to force through a move to Old Trafford" with manager Jose Mourinho said to be an admirer of the player.

However, as noted in the report, the Foxes received no late bids for their star man, and he remains a Leicester player. Per Hetherington, as well as United, Roma, Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain were all linked with a possible move for the 26-year-old.

As noted by journalist Nick Harris, Mahrez's decision to leave the Algeria squad in search of a move was one of the stories of the final day of the transfer window:

As reported by Hetherington, Mourinho was keen to add another winger to his squad, with Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic chased for much of the summer. The Red Devils were said to be put off by his £48 million valuation.

It would have been fascinating to see Mahrez work under a manager like Mourinho. The winger boasts so much natural talent and was a decisive presence in 2015-16, when Leicester romped to a remarkable title win; last term, while his standards dropped domestically, the Algerian was outstanding in the UEFA Champions League for the Foxes.

Having failed to get the move he appeared determined to land, it will be fascinating to see how Mahrez responds in the months to come. United, with Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata on their books, have more than enough to cope on the flanks.

Andreas Pereira Agrees New Contract

Manchester United have confirmed on their official website that Andreas Pereira has agreed a new contract with the club until 2019.

On Friday, Valencia snapped up the young midfielder on a one-year loan deal after it looked as though the Brazilian youth international was going to remain at Old Trafford for the season. However, with fresh terms secured, it's clear the Red Devils believe he can have a future at the club.

"Andreas is already a very good footballer," said Mourinho, per the statement. "He is a young player with great natural ability and a good attitude towards continuing his development. I have no doubt that he has the potential to be one of the future great players of this club."

Per Simon Stone of BBC Sport, it appears as though this season is a vital one for Pereira if he's to make it at United:

Last season the youngster was on loan at Granada. While his side struggled overall in La Liga, the midfielder was always abuzz with energy and ingenuity in possession. At Valencia, a team who appear back on the up following Marcelino's appointment, he will be expected to take another step forward.

Given the attacking options at United's disposal, Pereira needs to set impeccable standards if he is going to become a first-team option for Mourinho. Those associated with the Old Trafford club will be keeping a close eye on his development this term.