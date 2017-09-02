    James Harden Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts in Houston

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: NBA player James Harden attends the BIG3 three on three basketball league championship game on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/BIG3/Getty Images)
    Sam Wasson/Getty Images

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden announced Saturday he plans to donate $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief. 

    "This is home for me," Harden told reporters, according to KPRC-TV's Adam Wexler. "I wanted to say thank you to J.J. Watt, what he's doing for the city. Thank you to the mayor, for helping me. I just want to donate and give back to the community as much as I can, so I'm going to donate $1 million to the city and to areas that need it and to people that need it to make the city stronger." 

    As Harden mentioned, he's one of several high-profile Houston athletes who has made a significant financial commitment to Harvey relief. 

    Watt, of course, is the most noteworthy. 

    After initially pledging $100,000, Watt's fundraiser gained tremendous steam. As of Saturday afternoon, the Houston Texans defensive end has raised nearly $17 million from more than 160,000 different donors. 

    Rockets owner Les Alexander has also made substantial contributions to relief funds. 

    On Tuesday, Alexander increased his donation to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, started by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, from $4 million to $10 million. 

    Related

      Video Play Button
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Contemplates Getting 🐍 Tattoo for His Haters

      Rivea Ruff
      via youtube.com
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Rockets Hire Chuck Hayes As Pro Player Personnel Scout

      Realgm
      via Realgm
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      CP3's MVP Odds for 2017-18

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Scout Breaks Down Cavs' New Talent

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report