Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann Rumours

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a target for David Beckham's new Major League Soccer side in Miami, while Antoine Griezmann is said to be set to replace Karim Benzema in attack.

According to John Cross at the Mirror, Beckham is on the verge of launching his new team and hopes to have the club fully operational within three years.

Ronaldo will be 35 by then, and Beckham could look to tempt him away from the Bernabeu and make one final big move as he moves towards the end of his career.

Despite turning 32 earlier this year, Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down as he proved on international duty for Portugal earlier this week.

The Real Madrid star hit a hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Faroe Islands, which saw him move above Brazil legend Pele on international goals scored:

Squawka also highlight what an incredible run of form he is on for his national side currently:

Ronaldo reportedly wanted to leave Real Madrid earlier this summer following accusations of tax fraud, per Dan Roan at BBC Sport.

However, the Portuguese subsequently backtracked and said he would be happy to stay at the Bernabeu, according to Luke Brown at The Independent.

Ronaldo signed a new five-year deal with Real Madrid last November, which expires in 2021, but did say at the time it would not be his last deal and that he wants "to keep going until I'm 41," per The Guardian.

The forward is unlikely to still be playing at the very highest level at that age, due to the physical demands of the game, which suggests he could be tempted by MLS.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly eyeing Griezmann as a replacement for Benzema at the Bernabeu, according to Diario Gol (h/t Bruce Archer at the Daily Express).

Per the report, Perez is frustrated with Benzema's goal return and is willing to pay Griezmann's £89 million release clause.

Griezmann was reportedly set to leave Atletico Madrid for Manchester United this summer but felt he could not leave Diego Simeone's side due to their current transfer ban, per The Independent.

The France international scored 16 La Liga goals for Atletico last season, and his importance to the club is illustrated by WhoScored.com:

Should Griezmann become available next summer, there will certainly be no shortage of suitors, although whether the Frenchman is prepared to make the move across the city from local rivals Atletico remains to be seen.