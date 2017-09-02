    Jose Mourinho Appears in Goal at Game 4 Grenfell Charity Match

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2017

    Actor Damian Lewis and Olympic athlete Mo Farah pose for a selfie ahead of the Game 4 Grenfell.
    Actor Damian Lewis and Olympic athlete Mo Farah pose for a selfie ahead of the Game 4 Grenfell.Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

    Stars of the football world came together with celebrities for a charity match at Loftus Road on Saturday to raise money for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in west London.

    Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand managed the sides in a 2-2 draw, with Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho lacing up his boots to take part in the match.

    The game was decided on a penalty shootout, with Mourinho in goal for Team Shearer, but it was Team Ferdinand that won 5-3.

    The goalscoring was opened by Olympic hero Mo Farah, taking his opportunity for Team Ferdinand to break the deadlock in the second minute.

    Despite the friendly nature of the occasion, both teams were intent on giving their best, and the equaliser soon came courtesy of Trevor Sinclair 10 minutes after Farah's opener.

    The former Queens Park Rangers and West Ham United player tucked his effort away after excellent work by Danny Jones from pop group McFly.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Emeli Sande, Marcus Mumford and Rita Ora perform live during the #GAME4GRENFELL at Loftus Road on September 2, 2017 in London, England. The charity football match has been set up to benefit those who were affected in the
    Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

    Substitutes were unlimited, and those who tackled the fire at Grenfell as part of the emergency services were among those to feature in the game.

    Mumford and Sons, Rita Ora and Emeli Sande performed at half-time before the teams were back out on the pitch after the interval.

    Sinclair grabbed his second with a curling free-kick into the top corner after 48 minutes for Team Shearer. The game was once again pulled level in the second half when Kasabian's Chris Edwards found the back of the net, though.

    Mourinho was called into action from the bench, taking former England international David James' place as the goalkeeper, and the Portuguese was soon forced to punch clear from a corner.

    Soccer AM provided the moment Mourinho came on:

    Mourinho also stepped up to take a penalty in the shootout following full-time and converted from the spot.

    Olly Murs slammed the winning penalty past the Manchester United boss, though, with both sets of players congratulating each other at the end of the event.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      English Streaker Mocked in Maltese Court for Supporting Arsenal

      MaltaToday.com.mt
      via MaltaToday.com.mt
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Andreas Pereira Signs New Man Utd Deal

      Stuart Mathieson
      via men
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Jose Converts His #GameforGrenfell Penalty

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mourinho Beaten by Kasabian Bassist in Charity Match 🎥

      Streamable
      via Streamable