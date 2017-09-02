Barcelona Say Liverpool Quoted €200M for the Transfer of Philippe Coutinho

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Albert Soler, Barcelona's sporting director, said on Saturday that Liverpool were ready to sell Philippe Coutinho for a price of €200 million (£185 million).

Barcelona held a press conference to discuss the summer and questions naturally came up regarding the Brazilian player, who was strongly linked with a move to the Camp Nou.

Per The Guardian's Sid Lowe, it's suggested the Catalan giants were unwilling to meet the valuation slapped on the player late in the window:

"After weeks of offers [for Coutinho], yesterday Liverpool wanted €200 million for one player" Soler said, per Jack Rathborn of the Daily Mirror. "We won't put the club at risk."

In addition to Coutinho, it was also suggested that Paris Saint-Germain wanted €70 million (£64 million) from the Blaugrana before agreeing to sell them Angel Di Maria, meaning a deal was not pushed through on deadline day, per Sport's Rik Sharma.

Indeed, Soler suggested Barcelona shouldn't be spending an extortionate amount on a couple of players, per Football Espana:

Sharma couldn't help but notice some hypocrisy from Barcelona, given the money they spent to secure Ousmane Dembele and Paulinho in the summer:

Robert Fernandez, the club's technical secretary, was alongside Soler, and the duo answered questions about a clutch of players the Blaugrana were linked with throughout the window.

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti was one, and Fernandez admitted some talks were held between the two clubs regarding the player. He also provided further details about other targets, including Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez and Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri:

Naturally, questions were also asked about Neymar, whose departure for PSG prompted a summer to forget for the Blaugrana.

The Brazilian only signed a new contract at the Camp Nou last year, though he was happy to move clubs when PSG met the buyout amount in his contract worth £200 million. The sale not only left the club deflated, but with a gaping hole in the attacking third.

Soler admitted losing Neymar was a body blow and that finding players to replicate his influence was a thankless task:

As noted by journalist Kieran Canning, there was also a worrying error from Soler when talking about Neymar's sale:

Indeed, when asked about Lionel Messi's contract situation, he wasn't completely convincing either, suggesting the deal had not been signed yet:

Towards the end of the press conference, Lowe suggested Barcelona did little to dispel the confusion surrounding their summer activity:

With supporters evidently unhappy with how matters have gone, those in positions of power at Barcelona will be hopeful those on the pitch can put together some strong performances. If the team was to struggle, there'd be plenty of ire aimed at those at the top of the football club.

Dembele is a talent and has the potential to be a fine signing for Barcelona in the years to come. But after losing Neymar and failing to bolster other areas of their squad adequately, it's going to be tough for the Blaugrana to rival the likes of Real Madrid on the domestic and European scene throughout 2017-18.