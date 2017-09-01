Mats Hummels Late Goal Propels Germany to Win vs. Czech Republic in Qualifier

MICHAL CIZEK/Getty Images

Mats Hummels scored a brilliant header two minutes from time as Germany beat Czech Republic 2-1 in a Group C qualifier for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at the Eden Arena in Prague on Friday.

Hummels' late winner cancelled out a superb long-range equaliser from Vladimir Darida after Timo Werner had opened the scoring for Germany early on, thanks to a fine assist from Germany's Mesut Ozil.

Thanks to Hummels, Die Mannschaft maintained their perfect record throughout qualifiers, earning a seventh win in as many matches.

Germany boss Joachim Low picked a mixed squad of seasoned internationals and promising younger players. The starting XI included Ozil, while Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller skippered the side, per the team's official Twitter account:

It took Die Mannschaft just four minutes to go in front when Werner prodded home after a typically astute assist from Ozil. For 21-year-old RB Leipzig star Werner, the goal continued his fast start to life at the international level, per European Qualifiers:

Werner's goal was also a rare prompt opener for the reigning World Cup holders:

The visitors asserted themselves after the goal, display a fluency going forward that Czech Republic defenders struggled to cope with. There were chances, notably when Joshua Kimmich shot wide when he should have done better.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic's greatest threat was carried by midfield playmaker Jakub Jankto. The AC Milan schemer roamed between the lines, looking to thread passes through the German defence and rarely shy about taking on a shot.

Yet despite Jankto's quality, Germany held their lead at the half, while DW Sports was impressed by goal creator Ozil's contributions:

Germany found themselves pushed back at the start of the second half after the hosts ramped up the pressure. There were chances for Jankto, Tomas Soucek and Jan Boril before Low sought to strengthen his defence.

The manager brought Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger on for winger Julian Brandt as Germany looked to tighten up. However, there was nothing a restocked defence could do about the Czech Republic equaliser 12 minutes from time.

It came from the boot of Darida, who drilled a powerful shot from distance into the top corner after being teed up by the impressive Jankto.

Muller led the charge as Germany chased a late winner, but it was Real Madrid playmaker Toni Kroos who put the ball onto the head of Hummels to settle things.

In the process, he kept up his country's imposing record in qualifiers, according to OptaFranz:

A seventh win in a row is a reminder of Germany's quality. Even when rotating players, Low's team looks a certainty to qualify and be one of the favourites when the tournament begins.