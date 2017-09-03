    Greece vs. Belgium: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

    Belgium can secure their place at FIFA World Cup 2018 with victory over Greece on Sunday, September 3, at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Athens.

    Roberto Martinez’s men are currently six points clear at the top of Group H with three games left to play and are yet to lose a game so far in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

    In fact, Belgium have only dropped points once so far in the group, against Sunday’s opponents in a 1-1 draw in Brussels back in March.

    It could have been worse for the hosts too, Belgium needing an 89th-minute equaliser from Romelu Lukaku to rescue a point in a frantic finish with Greece ending the game with nine men.

         

    Date: Sunday, September 3

    Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

    Venue: Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Athens, Greece

    TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN, ESPN3 (U.S.)

           

    Preview

    Belgium go into Sunday’s game fresh from a 9-0 demolition of Gibraltar. The game was also notable for the return from injury of Chelsea star Eden Hazard who started the match.

    The Belgium was also on target, as he made his first appearance in more than three months, as noted by journalist Kristof Terreur:

    It remains to be seen whether Martinez will again choose to start Hazard, particularly after such a long time out, but the Chelsea star is hoping to play again, per Terreur:

    Thomas Meunier was the star of the show against Gibraltar, directly involved in all of Belgium's best moments, as highlighted by Squawka:

    Lukaku also bagged a hat-trick, and his record in World Cup qualifying means he is the man Greece must surely stop if they are to have any chance of taking anything from the game, as Squawka illustrate:

    Belgium also fielded Kevin De Bruyne, Dries Mertens and Yannick Carrasco against Gibraltar, and the firepower available to Martinez will surely even trouble a Greek side that has only conceded three goals in seven games.

    Greece, meanwhile, go into the game in second place in the group but were held to a goalless draw in Estonia last time out.

    That result was the third consecutive draw for the Greeks, who look strong defensively but have not managed to find the back of the net in their last two games.

    Belgium have been almost perfect in qualifying so far and, with the end in sight, will be hoping they can wrap up matters in Athens.

    However, Greece can be stubborn opponents, and while Martinez's men have great momentum after such a huge victory, it will be a far tighter game than their last outing.

    Prediction: Greece 0-2 Belgium

