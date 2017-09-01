Who Won the Transfer Window? Ranking Top 20 Clubs After Premier League Deadline

0 of 15

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Craziest. Transfer. Window. Ever.

Billions of pounds and euros exchanged this summer as the world's football clubs wheeled and dealed, with the new Premier League broadcasting deal fuelling an eye-poppingly expensive summer.

England's top clubs splashed the cash, and in doing so armed Europe's other top teams with enough money to overhaul their squads too. You know it's been a weird window when the only major power who didn't really spend that much was Real Madrid.

Here, we provide the final instalment of our transfer rankings for the summer. We've been updating it for months, but with the proceedings drawing to a close, this is our last edition. It gauges transfer activity (both in and out) for every club in Europe's top five leagues and forms a top 20, honouring the finest.