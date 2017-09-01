Alexis Sanchez 'Devastated' at Failed Man City Deal, Club 'Furious' with Arsenal

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez is reportedly "devastated" after failing to secure a deadline-day move to Manchester City, who are understood to be "furious" with the Gunners' handling of the transfer saga.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith reported the Citizens were angry with Arsenal after the north Londoners neglected to bring in a replacement for Sanchez, despite knowing about City's interest in the player since May.

City made a second bid for Sanchez on Thursday worth £55 million, plus £5 million in add-ons, while Arsenal saw a £92 million for AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar come undone.

The Mirror's John Cross highlighted the difference made by how one perceives the failed transfer, suggesting City were also guilty of leaving their business too late:

It's also true that had City known the Gunners would be difficult negotiators, they could have offered the player exchange Arsenal were seeking late in the transfer window, or a more substantial transfer offer.

Smith noted reports from earlier in the week that Arsenal had tried to convince City to part with Raheem Sterling in part-exchange for Sanchez, but the Citizens rebuffed that idea.

Arsenal's failure to secure UEFA Champions League qualification for this season is likely to have stunted the club's transfer prospects, and Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol suggested Liverpool complicated the Lemar chase:

Knowing how adamant their north London peers were to land a replacement for Sanchez given the lateness of the bid, Pep Guardiola's side could have chosen to accept that deal instead of only offering cash.

Arsenal are now at major risk of losing Sanchez—signed from Barcelona in 2014 for £32 million—for nothing when his contract expires next summer. The forward has so far refused to sign a contract extension at the Emirates Stadium.

There's a chance City could return to make a renewed run at the Chile international during the winter transfer window, although it appears any relationship between the two has been soured by this deadline day's events.