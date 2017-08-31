Danny Drinkwater Agrees to Chelsea Transfer from Leicester City for Record Fee

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Danny Drinkwater is officially headed to Chelsea after Leicester City announced his transfer for a record fee shortly before the transfer deadline Thursday.

The 27-year-old spent the past five years with Leicester City after coming over from Manchester United, appearing in 217 matches in the midfield for the Foxes.

The 27-year-old was a key part of the club's surprising run to the 2016 Premier League title and is especially useful with his creativity near the box.

OptaJoe noted the good company Drinkwater has been over the past few years:

This makes him worthy of the projected £35 million bid, as Nizaar Kinsella of Goal.com reported.

"I'm delighted to be a Chelsea player and can’t wait to get started," the midfielder said, per Tom Rostance of BBC Sport. "It has been a long journey to get here but I am very happy and am looking forward to helping the club win more trophies."

While Chelsea are coming off a Premier League title in 2017, adding depth in the midfield could be extremely valuable as the season unfolds.