    J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Eclipses $10 Million Goal

    The Houston Flood Relief Fund, organized by Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt, has eclipsed $10 million in donations to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

    That included a $200,000 donation from hip-hop artist Drake:

    Other notable donations to the fundraiser included Ellen DeGeneres and Walmart donating $1 million, Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk also pledging $1 million and Miley Cyrus giving $500,000. 

    And new Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul contributed $50,000 to the fund.

    Watt himself kicked off the fundraiser by donating $100,000. His original goal was to reach $200,000, and he released the following message when he began his effort (h/t Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle):

    "That's our city. It's very tough to watch your city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help… So what I do want to do is, I want to start a fundraiser, because I know that these recovery efforts are going to be massive. There's going to be a whole bunch of people that we need to help get back on their feet and there's going to be a lot we need to do to help rebuild."

    Since then, however, the fund has increased its original goal by 50 times. Over 98,000 people have made donations.

