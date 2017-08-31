Alexis Sanchez 2nd Bid Reportedly Submitted by Manchester City on Deadline Day

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City have reportedly put forth a second offer to Arsenal for Alexis Sanchez as they bid to secure his signature on transfer deadline day.

Sky Sports broke the news:

Per BBC Sport, the Sky Blues' first bid for Sanchez was £50 million.

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol provided the details of the improved second bid, along with Arsenal's renewed interest in Monaco winger Thomas Lemar:

The French winger could prove to be a replacement for Sanchez should City's second offer be successful.

As noted by Bleacher Report's James McNicholas, this is where Arsenal's resolve will be tested:

Sky Sports earlier reported the Gunners would not be prepared to accept a cash-only offer for Sanchez on deadline day, so if that remains the case they will rebuff City once again.

Should Arsenal succeed in prising Lemar away from Monaco, it could make them more willing to negotiate Sanchez's departure, though Lemar would be equally capable of slotting in the team alongside Sanchez as well as taking his place, so the two deals may not necessarily be dependent on one another.