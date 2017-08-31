Julian Draxler Reportedly Interests Arsenal Amid Alexis Sanchez Transfer Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain, which could open the door to Alexis Sanchez leaving for Manchester City, but Germany manager Joachim Low has said Draxler will be staying put.

According to Sport Bild's Christian Falk (h/t Football.London's Charles Watts), the Gunners are keen to bring in Draxler but will only be doing any recruitment on deadline day if Sanchez is sold, and City are believed to be poised to launch a £70 million bid to land the Chilean.

However, per the Mirror's Alex Richards, Low said: "I know for a fact that Paris don't want to sell him. They are convinced of his outstanding qualities. He made such a big step forward there. I am convinced that he will come out on top at Paris. By now, he's already playing a big role for us."

