Feleipe Franks Reportedly Named Florida Starting QB vs. Michigan

Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain reportedly named redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks his starting quarterback for Saturday's season opener against the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday, according to Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman.

Franks beat out fourth-year junior Luke Del Rio and graduate transfer Malik Zaire for the Week 1 gig.

McElwain previously told reporters there was a chance all three quarterbacks would see time against the Wolverines, and that may still be the case.

"You're going to see a bunch of them in there playing," McElwain said Aug. 24, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "The three guys have done a really good job. I think there's some things that they all bring to the table that are really good. Now the key to us is putting them in those positions, you know, that play to their strengths.

"Will all play? I don't know yet. Will a couple of them play? I don't know yet. I know we will have somebody at the position."

For now, Franks reportedly will be that guy.

However, he figures to be in for a tough test against a hungry Wolverines defense on a neutral field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Franks will also be working at a disadvantage in the personnel department with McElwain announcing Wednesday that No. 1 running back Jordan Scarlett would be suspended for the opener. Along with Scarlett, wide receiver Antonio Callaway is also suspended for the opener.

All told, 10 Gators players have been banned for the SEC-Big Ten showdown.