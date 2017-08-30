De'Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson to Play in Hurricane Harvey Benefit Game

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings rookies De'Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson will reportedly make a trip to Houston in September to participate in a charity basketball game to generate proceeds for disaster relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, according to ABC 10's Sean Cunningham.

Fox and Jackson, who were selected in the first round of June's draft, both hail from the Houston area.

Details about the benefit have yet to be announced.

Fox and Jackson are the latest members of the NBA community to come together and pledge their help to those in need after Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas with nearly 52 inches of rain in some parts of the state, according to CNN.

On Tuesday, the NBA and NBPA announced a joint donation of $1 million to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, Red Cross and other organizations assisting in Houston.

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has also increased his initial pledge of $4 million to $10 million to hurricane relief.