Aleksandar Mitrovic Banned 3 Matches; Accepts FA Violent Conduct Charge

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will serve a three-match suspension after accepting a violent conduct charge from the Football Association.

BBC Sport explained that Mitrovic's ban came as a result of an apparent elbow on West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini during his side's 3-0 win over the Hammers on Sunday.

Sky Sports News confirmed the ban on Wednesday:

The Serbia international will miss Newcastle's upcoming fixtures against Swansea City, Stoke City and Brighton & Hove Albion as a result of the suspension.

Mitrovic's ban is bittersweet considering he also came off the bench to score his first goal of the season against West Ham, after which Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie sympathised with Magpies manager Rafa Benitez:

At just 22 years of age, the forward has already cultivated a reputation for being hot-headed, and this latest show of ill-discipline will only provide his critics with further ammunition.

FourFourTwo writer Kristan Heneage also recently bemoaned Mitrovic's attitude, which could cost him in Newcastle's bounce-back season in the English top flight:

Mitrovic has been a prolific force at previous clubs Partizan Belgrade and Anderlecht, but a tally of 17 goals in 67 total appearances for Newcastle, per Transfermarkt, points to a less proficient figure at St. James' Park.

Had he not been involved in any altercation with Lanzini, Mitrovic could have looked to the West Ham win to provide a springboard for the rest of his season as Squawka noted the effect he had on proceedings:

Mitrovic missed the first three games of Newcastle's Championship campaign in 2016-17 after being shown a red card on the last day of the 2015-16 Premier League season against Tottenham Hotspur.

It seemed as though the Serb had shown a turn for the better after failing to see red in 29 appearances for the club last term, although the FA's decision suggests Benitez has more work cut out for him in shaping the attacker.