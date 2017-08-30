Liverpool Transfer News: Arsenal Reportedly Agree Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Sale

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has reportedly agreed a £35 million move to Liverpool after turning down Chelsea's approaches.

Goal's Melissa Reddy reported Oxlade-Chamberlain's preference was a move to Anfield over Stamford Bridge, meaning Liverpool look likely to sign the England international before Thursday's transfer deadline:

Oxlade-Chamberlain has operated most recently as a right wing-back for Arsenal but will undoubtedly be hopeful of returning to a midfield or wing role if he completes a late summer move to Merseyside.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein wrote that Oxlade-Chamberlain will pen a contract at Anfield running longer than the usual four of five years handed to players, while also delivering news Gunners fans won't want to hear:

Oxlade-Chamberlain possesses many of the hallmarks one would associate with a player favoured by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and boasts a high work rate to go along with his malleable set of skills.

Although some Arsenal fans might argue whether the 24-year-old has lived up to his potential at the Emirates Stadium, he's also struggled for consistency as a result of being moved into a number of positions across the park.

Arsenal's versatile asset is currently away on England duty in preparation for Friday's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Malta, although the Daily Mail's Dominic King suggested that won't impede the transfer going through:

The fact Oxlade-Chamberlain has come to find a second home as a wing-back under Gunners manager Arsene Wenger could be seen as a testament to his character and a willingness to help the team above all else.

As a north London exit now appears likely, Squawka provided a breakdown of Oxlade-Chamberlain's record in the Premier League, where some will see a tally of nine goals in six seasons as disappointing for an attacking player:

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will undoubtedly be upset should it prove to be true the Englishman turned down the Blues for Liverpool, considering the multi-talented midfielder could have held use in his 3-4-2-1 system.

Liverpool are close to boosting their English contingent further with the addition of former Southampton starlet Oxlade-Chamberlain, who will hope to prove under Klopp why he should have received more chances in the capital.