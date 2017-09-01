Mexico vs. Panama: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Mexico are on the brink of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, with the CONCACAF Hexagonal leaders hosting Panama at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Friday.

El Tri head the group by three points from Costa Rica but only need a top-three berth to book a place in Russia.

Panama sit fourth and are currently in a play-off position, but they could leapfrog the United States in third with a surprise win.

Here is how you can watch the vital contest:

Date: Friday, Sept. 1

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 a.m. (Saturday morning)

TV: Fox Sports 2

Stream: Fox Sports, fubo.tv

Preview

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has skilfully steered his team to the top of the standings, and El Tri have one foot in the World Cup finals.

A strong total of 14 points from their campaign has given Osorio control of the side's destiny, and the leaders will almost certainly join the biggest party in world football on Russian soil.

Nine goals in six matches have kept Mexico ahead of the chasing pack, as the United States struggle to flex their muscle at the vital moment.

Panama have proved to be Mexico's equal in qualification, holding them to a goalless draw when they met in Round 5 last November.

The Panamanian defence has improved in recent times, affording them just one defeat in the Hexagonal.

Per Kevin Baxter of the L.A. Times, Javier Hernandez is included after returning to the Premier League with West Ham United, and Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer is likely to start for Osorio.

Chicharito has two goals in his first three games in the English league this term, according to WhoScored.com, and appears his deadly self once again after departing the Bundesliga.

Panama have one eye over their shoulder on Honduras, as the current fifth-placed team are two points behind and can still catch a play-off berth if they can leapfrog into fourth spot.

However, the Hondurans' goal difference is ruined (-8), offering an easier path to Panama, even if Mexico win on Friday.

Prediction

Shocks haven't been commonplace during the Hexagonal, and it's unlikely Panama have the firepower to hurt Mexico.

Osorio will not be in the dugout for the match as he serves the final match of a suspension, but the manager's absence should not affect their defensive outlook.

The hosts will want to create early and claim the points as soon as possible against a weaker opponent.

Both teams would be content with a point from the encounter, but Mexico will want to celebrate their expected qualification in style in front of their home supporters at the Azteca.

Predicted Result: Mexico win 2-0