Wade Davis Sets Cubs Record with 27th Consecutive Save

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Wade Davis earned his 27th straight save with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in the 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. As the Cubs announced, this set a new franchise record:

The 31-year-old hasn't blown a single save since joining the Cubs in December in a trade from the Kansas City Royals, posting a 2.17 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in the process.

Davis' 27 saves ranks fifth in the National League this season. Going back to last season, he has converted 33 save attempts in a row.

The right-hander has been one of the top relievers in baseball for the past few years, posting a 1.18 ERA in his last three years with Kansas City. He also had 47 saves in this stretch with a 19-4 record, helping him finish in the top 10 of Cy Young voting twice.

He has continued his solid play since joining the Cubs, earning an All-Star selection for the third straight season.

It has helped the team forget about Aroldis Chapman, who posted a 1.01 ERA in 26.2 innings during his time in Chicago last season before signing with the New York Yankees in the offseason.

While the Cubs have had an up-and-down season compared to 2016, Davis has been a steady presence in the back of the bullpen and is a big reason the team is once again leading the division heading into the final month.