Rays to Donate Revenue from Astros Series in Tampa to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays announced Tuesday that all revenues generated from a three-game series between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will be donated to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

The Astros were originally set to host the Rangers in Minute Maid Park beginning Tuesday and through to Wednesday. Flooding in and around Houston resulting from Harvey forced the two teams to instead play at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Reid Ryan, Astros president of baseball operations, said the team had tried to reach an agreement with the Rangers to move the series to Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, per Fox 26's Mark Berman. In doing so, the Astros would've then hosted a three-game series beginning Sept. 25 that's scheduled to be in Arlington.

According to the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant, the Rangers balked because they didn't want to embark on a four-city road trip that would've begun in Anaheim, California, and ended in Houston with less than a week left in the regular season.

The Rangers announced they plan to donate the money raised from 50-50 raffles in their upcoming three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angels to Harvey relief. The Astros have committed to donating $4 million as well.