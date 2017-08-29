Las Vegas Sets Over/Under Win Totals for All NBA Teams; Warriors at 67.5

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors were dominant last season, but Las Vegas expects them to be even better in 2017-18.

Ben Fawkes of ESPN provided a list of the over/unders for each team, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook on Tuesday. The mark for the Warriors is at 67.5, which would require an improvement upon their 67-15 record from last season.

The Boston Celtics have the next-highest projection with an over/under of 56.5 victories after winning 53 games last year.

The Celtics added Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum to a team that finished first in the Eastern Conference last season, but they also removed several key players, and chemistry could be an issue.

Despite the question marks, they are expected to be three games better than the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have a 53.5-win projection.

In the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are all expected to be among the top competitors to Golden State. These are also the only teams with better than 20-1 odds to win the conference, per Odds Shark.

The Rockets and Thunder each made big acquisitions in the offseason, while the Spurs have won at least 55 games in each of the last five years.

On the other other end of the spectrum, the Chicago Bulls are projected for the lowest win total in the NBA at 21.5. Although the team was 41-41 last season, dealing away Jimmy Butler and releasing Rajon Rondo has oddsmakers expecting a massive decline for the once-proud franchise.

Here is a complete look at the totals, separated by division:

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

Boston Celtics 56.5

Toronto Raptors 48.5

Philadelphia 76ers 42.5

New York Knicks 30.5

Brooklyn Nets 28.5

Central

Cleveland Cavaliers 53.5

Milwaukee Bucks 47.5

Detroit Pistons 38.5

Indiana Pacers 31.5

Chicago Bulls 21.5

Southeast

Washington Wizards 47.5

Miami Heat 43.5

Charlotte Hornets 42.5

Orlando Magic 33.5

Atlanta Hawks 25.5

Western Conference

Northwest

Oklahoma City Thunder 51.5

Minnesota Timberwolves 48.5

Denver Nuggets 45.5

Portland Trail Blazers 42.5

Utah Jazz 40.5

Pacific

Golden State Warriors 67.5

Los Angeles Clippers 43.5

Los Angeles Lakers 33.5

Sacramento Kings 28.5

Phoenix Suns 28.5

Southwest

Houston Rockets 55.5

San Antonio Spurs 54.5

New Orleans Pelicans 39.5

Memphis Grizzlies 37.5

Dallas Mavericks 35.5