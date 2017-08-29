Rhys Hoskins 2nd-Quickest in MLB History to 25 Career RBI

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder and first baseman Rhys Hoskins entered Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves having hit a home run in five straight games.

While that streak came to an end that evening, he did go 2-for-4 and added another RBI to his ledger. By doing so in 19 games, Hoskins reached 25 RBI in the second-fewest number of games since the stat came into existence in 1920, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

The only player to accomplish the feat in fewer games is Mandy Brooks, who did so with the Chicago Cubs in 17 games during the 1925 season. Brooks had a solid first season with the Cubs at age 27 but struggled through 26 games with the team in 1926 and never returned to the majors after that.

Hoskins entered the majors under different circumstances, making his major league debut at 24 years old. He's also displayed the ability to hit at each level of the minors, batting .284/.385/.581 with 29 home runs and 91 RBI over 115 games with the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate this season.

Although the Phillies have the worst record in the majors (49-81), the club at least gets an opportunity to give young prospects like Hoskins and outfielder Nick Williams an everyday opportunity at the major league level.

With the active rosters set to expand by 15 players when the calendar flips to September on Friday, more prospects in the Phillies system will likely earn a promotion and an opportunity to showcase their skills during the last month of the regular season. It will be interesting to see what the club has in the ranks to add to a talented young group of players.